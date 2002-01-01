Victron Energy

Smart IP43

Smart IP43
The Smart IP43 is an adaptive 6-stage charger supporting 12V, 24V, 36V, and 48V systems with integrated Bluetooth for remote intelligent management.
FEATURES
  • Built-in Bluetooth, monitor, configure and set alarms directly from your phone using the VictronConnect app.
  • Connect via VE.Direct to a GX device for full system integration and remote monitoring via the VRM Portal.
  • The adaptive 6-stage charging algorithm.
  • VE.Smart Networking.
  • LiFePO₄ compatibility.
  • Fully programmable charge algorithm.
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