River Turbine

Easy installation requiring only three persons with little to no experience at all. No need for cranes, riverbed modifications or any costly civil works. Inspired by IKEA, the equipment can be shipped anywhere in the world dismantled, in a box, and can be assembled on the river bank by simply using Allen keys. Highly efficient at low velocities and completely sealed, thanks to its unique shaftless technology. Embedded variable speed drive located inside the generator housing allows the optimal conversion of electricity, control of the optimal rotational speed, auto start-up of the turbine, continuous power optimization, remote monitoring capabilities, emergency brake and more. Bi-Directionnal Converter technology allows transportation of electricity at higher voltage over long distances without significant losses.