LONGi
BLOCK
A mobile, containerized solar energy station offering up to 239.2 kilowatts of localized capacity for rapid deployment in remote off-grid industrial applications.
- Mechanical design allows rapid deployment without complex foundations or specialized tools.
- A crew of six people can initiate sequential extension with a single button press.
- The 20HC container requires three hours for full deployment, while the 40HQP container requires four hours.
- Mechanical hinges support one deployment and closure cycle per month over a fifteen-year system lifespan.
- Solar modules carry an IP68 rating, the inverter maintains an IP66 rating, and the steel container has an IP54 rating.
- The system withstands wind speeds up to 21 meters per second during operation.