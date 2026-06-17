Victron Energy
Nucleo GX
A cost-effective communication center for system monitoring and control that delivers core GX functionality for systems not requiring VE.Bus connectivity.
- Bring system monitoring, control, remote access, firmware updates and configuration together in one place.
- Designed for systems that do not require all the interfaces available on higher-end GX devices.
- Delivers the core GX functionality at a lower cost by omitting VE.Bus connectivity, HDMI output for GX Touch displays, and tank and temperature sensor inputs.
- Retains the monitoring, control and connectivity features that make GX devices the heart of a Victron Energy system.
- Suitable for systems which do not require VE.Bus communications, such as Multi RS systems.