Victron Energy
Multi RS 230V
A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality.
- Lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger suitable for both stationary and mobile applications.
- Supports Dynamic ESS functionality for stationary applications while offering flexibility to pair with different solar inverters.
- Can be used as a direct grid connection without batteries, allowing for storage to be added later.
- Feeds energy back into the grid when excess energy is available in mobile applications.
- Integrated display and VictronConnect app for monitoring parameters, historical data, and easy configuration.
- Advanced ESS functions including zero-export and backup mode available when connected to a Cerbo GX.