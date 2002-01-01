Victron Energy

Multi RS 230V

Multi RS 230V
A lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger designed for both stationary and mobile applications with integrated Dynamic ESS functionality.
FEATURES
  • Lightweight, high-frequency 48V/6kVA inverter/charger suitable for both stationary and mobile applications.

  • Supports Dynamic ESS functionality for stationary applications while offering flexibility to pair with different solar inverters.

  • Can be used as a direct grid connection without batteries, allowing for storage to be added later.

  • Feeds energy back into the grid when excess energy is available in mobile applications.

  • Integrated display and VictronConnect app for monitoring parameters, historical data, and easy configuration.

  • Advanced ESS functions including zero-export and backup mode available when connected to a Cerbo GX.
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