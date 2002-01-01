LONGi
Hi-MO 9 HydroClear
The Hi-MO 9 HydroClear is a solar-panel featuring a patented frame design that prevents dust and snow accumulation to ensure long-term stable operation in harsh environments.
- Patented frame design: the short edge frame sits flush with the front glass, removing the standard A-side of the short edge where dust and snow tend to accumulate. This greatly reduces bottom dust build-up and enables snow to slide off more easily.
- Higher energy yield: adopting Longi’s HPBC 2.0 technology, HydroClear features excellent low-irradiation performance and strong tolerance to uneven light irradiation. Combined with innovative frame design and outstanding anti-shading capability, it delivers a proven monthly average power generation gain of over 2%.
- Less O&M costs and lower risks: Dust and snow slide away easily under natural wind and gravity, preventing the formation of mud belt and uneven load risks caused by stagnant snowmelt. With reduced maintenance work, O&M costs and related risks are effectively minimized.