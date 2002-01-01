WattCycle

EXPLORE

EXPLORE
A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power.
FEATURES
  • 32kWh usable energy in one battery to power your devices for one week
  • Triple communication mode: CAN/RS232/RS485 monitoring, compatible with Victron, Pylon Tech, Deye, and so on
  • EV-grade LiFePO4 cells for long-term reliability
  • 3A active balancing extends lifespan and improves efficiency
  • Up to 15 years service life with 6000+ deep cycles
  • 300A smart BMS with 20+ protection functions
  • Bluetooth + LCD touchscreen + LED strip for real-time monitoring
  • Improved heat dissipation design (+20%) for safer operation
  • Fast charging with up to 300A current support
  • Flexible installation for home, off-grid, and commercial use
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