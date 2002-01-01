WattCycle
EXPLORE
A high-capacity 32kWh residential storage solution featuring 3A active balancing and a 300A smart BMS to provide a full week of backup power.
- 32kWh usable energy in one battery to power your devices for one week
- Triple communication mode: CAN/RS232/RS485 monitoring, compatible with Victron, Pylon Tech, Deye, and so on
- EV-grade LiFePO4 cells for long-term reliability
- 3A active balancing extends lifespan and improves efficiency
- Up to 15 years service life with 6000+ deep cycles
- 300A smart BMS with 20+ protection functions
- Bluetooth + LCD touchscreen + LED strip for real-time monitoring
- Improved heat dissipation design (+20%) for safer operation
- Fast charging with up to 300A current support
- Flexible installation for home, off-grid, and commercial use