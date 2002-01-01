Kinematics
Go!
Kinematics Go! is an integrated solar tracking system that combines drives, motors, and controllers to reduce CAPEX by 30% and increase energy yield by 5%.
- Integrates slew-drives, brushless motors, and the new Suntrack Go! controller into a single system.
- Delivers up to –30% CAPEX reduction versus conventional systems through an optimized bill of materials that eliminates U-bolts and pony panels.
- Increases energy generation by +5% enabled by higher tracker availability and advanced algorithms for overcast and backtracking scenarios.
- Improves mechanical efficiency by up to 2x thanks to the combination of a brushless motor with the optimized ST5 slew drive.
- Reduces installation cost by 10% and simplifies commissioning through magnetic attachment and no fuse requirement.
- Targets 100% tracker availability through improved battery performance.