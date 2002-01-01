GoodWe

ESA-Athena

ESA-Athena
GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.
FEATURES
  • Integrated inverter, battery, and BMS in one compact unit
  • 4 MPPTs with 2400W PV input
  • Stackable to 9.6kWh - supports mixing old and new batteries
  • 1500W off-grid output for reliable home backup and outdoor power needs
  • Works seamlessly with Shelly meters for accurate energy tracking
  • Built-in aerosol fire suppression system
  • Self-heating technology ensures reliable performance down to -20°C
  • 10-year warranty, designed for European homes
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