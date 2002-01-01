GoodWe
ESA-Athena
GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.
- Integrated inverter, battery, and BMS in one compact unit
- 4 MPPTs with 2400W PV input
- Stackable to 9.6kWh - supports mixing old and new batteries
- 1500W off-grid output for reliable home backup and outdoor power needs
- Works seamlessly with Shelly meters for accurate energy tracking
- Built-in aerosol fire suppression system
- Self-heating technology ensures reliable performance down to -20°C
- 10-year warranty, designed for European homes