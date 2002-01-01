Acts as the system’s native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power. No main panel upgrades, circuit relocations, backup loads panels, or system controllers. Housing the Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID), Consumption Transformers (CTs), system sensing, and battery communication within a single plug-and-play meter collar. RJ45 port for ethernet, providing digital communication instead of a hardwired, analog communications cable. Eliminate the need for circuit relocations and backup loads panels in many applications.