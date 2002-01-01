Solis
SolisCloud
An intelligent PV system monitoring platform that offers full system control and advanced fault alarm messaging for residential, commercial, and utility-scale plants.
- Smart I-V curve scan, system health report, string-level fault finding
- Connecting with multiple types of devices seamlessly: Inverters, export power managers, weather stations, etc.
- Manage multiple types of systems across residential, commercial and utility scale plants.
- Enables multiple team management across different sectors
- Clear and concise display of system performance and benefits including carbon emissions saved and equivalent trees planted as well as showing system yield & earnings
- Live power flow display gives visibility of both standard solar systems as well as storage systems.