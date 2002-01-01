Sungrow
PowerHarbor
PowerHarbor is an all-in-one residential energy storage system featuring industry-first 10 kWh stackable modules and modular capacity up to 120 kWh.
- Industry’s first real 10 kWh stackable module
- Industry’s first Mini backup solution
- Industry’s first Mini AI solution
- Supports up to 1.6x PV-to-battery charging and 0.66P battery charging/discharging capability
- Patented PID ZERO® technology suppresses solar panel degradation by day and recovers lost performance by night
- Thermal design supports repeated high-power operation in ambient temperatures up to 50°C
- Intelligent low-temperature heating down to −20°C
- Models up to 15 kW feature fanless operation below 35 dB(A)
- Up to 150% three-phase unbalanced output supports high-demand appliances such as EV chargers and heat pumps
- Modular, plug-and-play architecture built on 314 Ah large-format cells
- AI Energy Forecasting via iHomeManager Mini integrates weather, generation, and load forecasts
- EnergyBridge companion mini backup solution integrates a changeover switch, circuit breaker, meter, bypass switch, and current transformer into a single unit
- AFCI 3.0R arc-fault protection, active fire suppression, and explosion-resistant structural design
- IP66 ingress protection and C5 corrosion resistance