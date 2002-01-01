Intelligent Operation and Maintenance
Built-in WiFi & remote monitoring
OTA remote upgrade keeps the system up to date
All-in-one design including inverter, battery & BMS
Aerosol fire suppression for precise protection
Low noise operation
Seamless switching for uninterrupted power supply
Support up to 3 units in parallel
Maximum PV input current up to 20 A, easily compatible with high-power modules
Independent generator & smart load port
Effortless installation, wiring on both sides
Wheel design enables more convenient installation