Intelligent Operation and Maintenance Built-in WiFi & remote monitoring OTA remote upgrade keeps the system up to date All-in-one design including inverter, battery & BMS Aerosol fire suppression for precise protection Low noise operation Seamless switching for uninterrupted power supply Support up to 3 units in parallel Maximum PV input current up to 20 A, easily compatible with high-power modules Independent generator & smart load port Effortless installation, wiring on both sides Wheel design enables more convenient installation