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SolaX Power

AEGIS

AEGIS
The AEGIS is designed for modern off-grid and backup power applications. With wiring access on both sides, built-in wheels, an independent generator port and a smart load port, AEGIS offers flexible installation for residential energy storage projects.
FEATURES
Intelligent Operation and Maintenance Built-in WiFi & remote monitoring OTA remote upgrade keeps the system up to date All-in-one design including inverter, battery & BMS Aerosol fire suppression for precise protection Low noise operation Seamless switching for uninterrupted power supply Support up to 3 units in parallel Maximum PV input current up to 20 A, easily compatible with high-power modules Independent generator & smart load port Effortless installation, wiring on both sides Wheel design enables more convenient installation
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