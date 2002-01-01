Solis
EverCore
EverCore is a scalable all-in-one commercial and industrial energy storage system integrating inverter, battery, and EMS technology with capacities up to 15.66 MWh.
- Switches between on- and off-grid in under 10 ms, ensuring uninterrupted operation for critical loads.
- Scalable up to 1.25 MW / 15.66 MWh to meet expanding energy demands.
- High-capacity 314 Ah LFP cells with multi-layer protection deliver long-term safety and reliability.
- Patented air-cooling design maintains stable thermal performance without liquid coolant.
- Supports up to 2% PV oversizing and 21 A string input, maximising solar yield.
- Delivers 160% overload for 200 ms in off-grid mode for stable heavy-load startup.
- Built-in AI and VPP readiness enable tariff optimisation and new revenue streams.
- SolisCloud enables smart monitoring, AI control, and remote updates.