K2 Systems

FlexAdapter

FlexAdapter
The FlexAdapter is a mounting solution for PV systems on metal roof tiles that compensates for overlap angles and roof curvatures.
FEATURES
  • Can be inserted as an additional component into the K2 BasicRail to compensate for different overlap angles of tile-shaped metal sheets as well as the curvature of barrel roofs.
  • Connected via the BasicClip and CSM Adapter, an EPDM pad providing support and sealing.
  • The AntiSlip Clip serves as a sliding lock as well as a module installation aid.
  • Remaining components correspond to the familiar BasicRail system for trapezoidal sheet metal.
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