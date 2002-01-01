K2 Systems
FlexAdapter
The FlexAdapter is a mounting solution for PV systems on metal roof tiles that compensates for overlap angles and roof curvatures.
- Can be inserted as an additional component into the K2 BasicRail to compensate for different overlap angles of tile-shaped metal sheets as well as the curvature of barrel roofs.
- Connected via the BasicClip and CSM Adapter, an EPDM pad providing support and sealing.
- The AntiSlip Clip serves as a sliding lock as well as a module installation aid.
- Remaining components correspond to the familiar BasicRail system for trapezoidal sheet metal.