Enphase
IQ Air
The only thermostat that works seamlessly with your Enphase Energy System.
- A real-time picture of your home's energy—solar, battery, grid, home use—without ever opening the Enphase App.
- IQ Air fine-tunes every degree using real-time energy data—solar, battery, rates, weather, even your EV charging—to save you money.
- IQ Air connects through both Wi-Fi and built-in cellular—so when one drops, the other carries on without you noticing.
- Same standard 24 V wiring as your existing thermostat. Match the labeled wires—R, W, Y, G, C—to the terminals, and the Enphase App handles the rest.
- Enphase AI is aware of your home’s solar production and energy use, and turns what it learns into comfort and savings, automatically.
- 5-year Limited warranty.