Victron Energy
VM-3P5A
An energy meter designed for use with standard 5A current transformers, capable of measuring up to 6,000A per phase for large-scale systems.
- Designed for use with standard 5A CTs, the industry-standard current transformer type.
- Supports applications measuring up to a theoretical 6,000A per phase, depending on the CTs used.
- Connects via Ethernet or VE.Can.
- Can be used to measure the output of a PV inverter, AC genset, as a grid meter in an ESS installation, or to measure AC loads.