K2 Systems
SingleHook Slate
An adjustable aluminium roof hook specifically designed for slate roof tiles to secure K2 mounting rails.
- Roof hook with adjustable bracket for slate roof tiles.
- Supplied with pre-fitted Climber 36/50 and M8x25 cylinder head screw.
- For securing the K2 SingleRail and CrossRail mounting rails.
- Adjustable bracket for flexible installation.
- Includes hardware for mounting rail.
- Material: Aluminium EN AW 6063 T66, stainless steel A2.
- Suitable for pitched roof applications.