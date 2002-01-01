K2 Systems

SingleHook Slate

SingleHook Slate
An adjustable aluminium roof hook specifically designed for slate roof tiles to secure K2 mounting rails.
FEATURES
  • Roof hook with adjustable bracket for slate roof tiles.
  • Supplied with pre-fitted Climber 36/50 and M8x25 cylinder head screw.
  • For securing the K2 SingleRail and CrossRail mounting rails.
  • Adjustable bracket for flexible installation.
  • Includes hardware for mounting rail.
  • Material: Aluminium EN AW 6063 T66, stainless steel A2.
  • Suitable for pitched roof applications.
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