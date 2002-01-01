K2 Systems

MiniRail/MiniFive

MiniRail/MiniFive
An innovative short rail mounting system that offers universal module orientation and an optional 5-degree elevation for optimized solar yield.
FEATURES
  • Innovative and statically optimised short rail system that is quick and easy to mount.
  • Universal module clamps and suitable for portrait and landscape orientation.
  • 5° elevation with MiniFive: significantly more output thanks to improved ventilation and optimised solar irradiation.
  • High planning reliability, optimised for storage and transport.
  • The new MK2 rail channel eliminates the need for a separate, dedicated module clamp and improves the connection of the optimisers and the elevation with RailUp.
  • The compact dimensions of the MiniRail system enable very small pack sizes and low weight.
  • MiniRail 60 allows larger distance between module and trapezoidal sheet thanks to 60 mm height.
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