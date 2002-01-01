K2 Systems
MiniRail/MiniFive
An innovative short rail mounting system that offers universal module orientation and an optional 5-degree elevation for optimized solar yield.
- Innovative and statically optimised short rail system that is quick and easy to mount.
- Universal module clamps and suitable for portrait and landscape orientation.
- 5° elevation with MiniFive: significantly more output thanks to improved ventilation and optimised solar irradiation.
- High planning reliability, optimised for storage and transport.
- The new MK2 rail channel eliminates the need for a separate, dedicated module clamp and improves the connection of the optimisers and the elevation with RailUp.
- The compact dimensions of the MiniRail system enable very small pack sizes and low weight.
- MiniRail 60 allows larger distance between module and trapezoidal sheet thanks to 60 mm height.