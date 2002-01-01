JinkoSolar
Tiger Neo 3.0
The Tiger Neo 3.0 is a next-generation TOPCon solar module that achieves up to 670W power output and 24.8% module efficiency with an industry-leading bifacial factor.
- Next-generation TOPCon cells: Integrates cells with 27% efficiency, enabling up to 670W power output.
- Efficient bifacial power generation: Features a bifacial factor of up to 85 ±5%, outperforming standard modules.
- Optimized power temperature coefficient: Achieves a coefficient of –0.26%/℃ through advanced passivation and MAX technology.
- UV resistance performance: Aligned with IEC 61212-2:2021 procedures with extended-dose conditions of 60 kWh/m².
- Universal application scenarios: High power, high efficiency, and high bifaciality combined with low degradation.
- Excellent low light performance: Delivers consistently outstanding performance under cloudy weather or dawn/dusk conditions.