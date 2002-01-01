BLUETTI
Balco Transfer Hub
The world's first balcony solar upgrade hub that converts any portable power station into a balcony solar system with an 800W AC output.
- World's 1st balcony solar upgrade hub
- No need to replace your power station—Transfer Hub makes it easier to connect to balcony solar with lower upfront cost.
- Compatible with all BLUETTI and Third-party energy storage systems.
- Upgrade your portable power station into a balcony solar system.
- Recharge using Low-cost grid electricity and solar power, Maximizing the use of clean solar energy.
- With the S1 smart plug or smart meter, you can track real-time appliance usage and manage your home energy all in one place.