Solis
FlexHome
FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching.
- Modular Stacking, Capacity on Demand with 5kWh modules.
- A+ Grade Battery Cells for Superior Performance and Longer Lifespan.
- Triple Security Protection Technology including aerosol fire suppression and DC fuses.
- Quick and Easy Installation with integrated handles and guided stacking.
- IP66 & C5-M Protection with Integrated Battery Heating for outdoor and coastal environments.
- <10ms On-Grid / Off-Grid Switching for seamless power during outages.