Solis

FlexHome

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FlexHome is a modular residential energy storage system scaling from 5 to 160kWh with IP66 protection and <10ms seamless grid switching.
FEATURES
  • Modular Stacking, Capacity on Demand with 5kWh modules.
  • A+ Grade Battery Cells for Superior Performance and Longer Lifespan.
  • Triple Security Protection Technology including aerosol fire suppression and DC fuses.
  • Quick and Easy Installation with integrated handles and guided stacking.
  • IP66 & C5-M Protection with Integrated Battery Heating for outdoor and coastal environments.
  • <10ms On-Grid / Off-Grid Switching for seamless power during outages.
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