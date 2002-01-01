Sungrow
MG12RL
The MG12RL is a 3-phase hybrid inverter offering 12 kW of power, 200% DC/AC oversizing, and a ultra-fast 4 ms backup transition.
- Designed to allow up to 200% DC/AC oversizing to maximize solar harvesting.
- Switches to backup mode within 4 ms of a grid outage, maintaining uninterrupted home applications.
- Supports up to 170% overload for up to 10 seconds to run high-starting-current inductive loads during grid outages.
- Integrates with multiple battery models, including MGL060, MBL050, MBL120, and MBL160.
- Scalable capacity allows connecting up to 8 inverters in parallel for demands up to 96 kW (AC).
- Supports cumulative storage capacity of up to 320 kWh by connecting up to 20 16-kWh batteries.
- Maintains rated power at ambient temperatures up to 45°C.