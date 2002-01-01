Trinasolar

Elementa 3

Elementa 3
Utility-Scale Energy Storage
FEATURES
  • High-performance Cells: 587Ah cells with an industry-leading 417wh/L energy density.
  • Optimized space efficiency: Top-mounted chillers that increase site energy density by 24.7%, maximizing land utilization.
  • Advanced intelligent temperature control: Maintains cell ΔT ≤2.5℃, ensuring thermal stability and efficient operation.
  • Two-way stop valve: Streamline maintenance procedures, improving efficiency and reducing downtime.
  • Module dispersible tooling: Reduces maintenance time by 50%.
  • One-click upgrades: Enable seamless system optimization, minimizing operational disruptions and maintenance costs.
  • EV-grade cells: Rigorous testing for intrinsic safety.
  • Electrolyte leakage sensor: 20% higher sensitivity, detects leaks early and provides ultra-early warning of thermal runaway.
  • Millisecond-level early warning system: 1:1 NTC monitoring, enabling proactive risk detection and enhanced safety.
  • Top-tier UL94-5VA flammability-rated modules: Rapid hazard suppression, effectively preventing thermal propagation.
  • Sandwich-type composite wall: 2-hour fire resistance delivers ultimate protection in critical scenarios.
  • Advanced high-temperature refrigerant technology: Ensures peak performance in extreme heat up to 55°C.
  • Environmental durability: Engineered for dust storms, extreme temperatures, salt mist, high humidity, and earthquakes.
  • Dual DC outputs: Enhance operational flexibility and integration options.
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