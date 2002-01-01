Trinasolar
Elementa 3
Utility-Scale Energy Storage
- High-performance Cells: 587Ah cells with an industry-leading 417wh/L energy density.
- Optimized space efficiency: Top-mounted chillers that increase site energy density by 24.7%, maximizing land utilization.
- Advanced intelligent temperature control: Maintains cell ΔT ≤2.5℃, ensuring thermal stability and efficient operation.
- Two-way stop valve: Streamline maintenance procedures, improving efficiency and reducing downtime.
- Module dispersible tooling: Reduces maintenance time by 50%.
- One-click upgrades: Enable seamless system optimization, minimizing operational disruptions and maintenance costs.
- EV-grade cells: Rigorous testing for intrinsic safety.
- Electrolyte leakage sensor: 20% higher sensitivity, detects leaks early and provides ultra-early warning of thermal runaway.
- Millisecond-level early warning system: 1:1 NTC monitoring, enabling proactive risk detection and enhanced safety.
- Top-tier UL94-5VA flammability-rated modules: Rapid hazard suppression, effectively preventing thermal propagation.
- Sandwich-type composite wall: 2-hour fire resistance delivers ultimate protection in critical scenarios.
- Advanced high-temperature refrigerant technology: Ensures peak performance in extreme heat up to 55°C.
- Environmental durability: Engineered for dust storms, extreme temperatures, salt mist, high humidity, and earthquakes.
- Dual DC outputs: Enhance operational flexibility and integration options.