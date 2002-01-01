Antaisolar
Agri-PV
Antaisolar's agrivoltaics mounting system revolutionizes dual land use, seamlessly integrating solar power generation with agricultural production.
- Adjustable structures that adapt to diverse farming environments - from greenhouses to orchards and crop fields.
- Engineered for durability and easy installation.
- Provide optimal sunlight sharing while protecting crops.
- Delivering simultaneous energy and agricultural yields for sustainable farming operations.
- Highly flexible and adaptable.
- High stability and strong integrity.