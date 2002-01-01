Antaisolar

Agri-PV

Agri-PV
Antaisolar's agrivoltaics mounting system revolutionizes dual land use, seamlessly integrating solar power generation with agricultural production.
FEATURES
  • Adjustable structures that adapt to diverse farming environments - from greenhouses to orchards and crop fields.
  • Engineered for durability and easy installation.
  • Provide optimal sunlight sharing while protecting crops.
  • Delivering simultaneous energy and agricultural yields for sustainable farming operations.
  • Highly flexible and adaptable.
  • High stability and strong integrity.
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