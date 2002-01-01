Xpanner
X1
The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work.
- Direct panel picking from the PV panel box
- Integrated panel transportation and installation
- No additional CTL or forklift required for PV Box feeding
- Continuous installation workflow
- Automated vacuum handling
- Assisted panel positioning
- Simple remote operation with easy interface
- Repeatable machine motion
- Machine-assisted material handling
- Optimized crew utilization
- Standardized installation sequence with audile and visible user interface
- Reduced manual lifting and walking