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X1

X1
The X1 Panel Lift is an intelligent, excavator-based panel installation system that automates repetitive material handling, allowing installation crews to focus on high-value installation work.
FEATURES
  • Direct panel picking from the PV panel box
  • Integrated panel transportation and installation
  • No additional CTL or forklift required for PV Box feeding
  • Continuous installation workflow
  • Automated vacuum handling
  • Assisted panel positioning
  • Simple remote operation with easy interface
  • Repeatable machine motion
  • Machine-assisted material handling
  • Optimized crew utilization
  • Standardized installation sequence with audile and visible user interface
  • Reduced manual lifting and walking
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