LONGi
Hi-MO 9 Ice-shield
A high-durability solar panel module featuring TaiRay silicon wafers and 3.2mm thickened glass designed to withstand 55mm hail impacts in extreme weather regions.
- Advanced structural architecture: the Ice-shield incorporates LONGi’s exclusive, 16% stronger TaiRay silicon wafers, drastically improving cell-level resistance to micro-cracking.
- Impact & load thresholds: armed with a 3.2mm thickened front glass (upgraded from conventional 2.0mm), the module withstands hail impacts of up to 55mm, improving overall impact resistance by 4.5x and dropping glass breakage probability by 70%.
- Industry-leading loading: combined with a high-strength aluminum alloy frame carrying a 270 MPa yield strength and a highly reliable BC cell "one-line" welding and OBB structure, the module reduces cell edge stress by 48% compared to TOPCon alternatives.
- It comfortably supports a heavy ±5400Pa load on fixed brackets and ±3600Pa on mainstream tracking systems.