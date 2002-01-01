Solis
FlexAIO
The FlexAIO is an all-in-one stackable energy storage system featuring independent DC optimization modules for cluster-level management and a 5-minute rapid installation design.
- Uses A+ grade cells, ≥6,000+ cycle life
- Five-layer hardware redundancy protection as standard
- Supports 200% PV oversizing, maximizing solar energy utilization
- Supports 150% overload for 10 seconds in off-grid mode
- Supports seamless on-grid and off-grid switching with transfer times <10ms
- Designed for all environments: IP66 protection & C5-M anti-corrosion
- Intelligent thermal management with standard battery heating and active cooling, operable from -20°C to 55°C
- Supports mixing of 6kWh and 9kWh battery packs, as well as old and new batteries
- Each cluster supports up to 6 stacked modules, with up to 6 clusters in parallel, expandable to a maximum of 324kWh
- Independent module management with intelligent per-cluster optimisation
- The system continues to operate safely even if a single battery pack fails
- Dedicated VPP communication channel, plug-and-play direct connection to third party EMS/VPPs with an open protocol
- Solis AI – smart energy management with generator support
- Integrated stackable design for quick and easy installation within 5 minutes
- Supports OTA remote upgrades for efficient operation and maintenance