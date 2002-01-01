Victron Energy
Venus OS
Venus OS is an open-source Linux-based software distribution that powers the Victron GX product family and enables advanced customization on third-party micro PCs.
- Victron Energy Unix open source software distribution with a linux kernel.
- Available as a (free) download and available to install on micro PCs such as RaspberryPis and Beaglebone Black.
- Intended for software developers with engineering or IT backgrounds to customize Victron installations.
- Open source components available on GitHub for community contribution.
- Includes communication drivers for hardware like Generator controllers.