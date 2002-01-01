LONGi
Hi-MO 9 Edge
A high-strength steel-framed solar panel engineered for extreme environments that reduces carbon emissions by 70% and boosts material strength by 150%.
- Patented high-strength steel frame: Shifting away from conventional aluminum, the Edge features a patented high-strength steel frame that delivers a massive 150% boost in material strength and a 25% increase in wind load capacity.
- Enhanced power generation structure: By removing frame obstructions on the C-side, the rear-side light receiving area is boosted by 2.5%, producing a 2% gain in bifacial rate.
- Reduced Side A frame profile: The Side A frame profile is over 20% lower than standard modules, allowing dust and snow to slide off seamlessly.
- Pioneering environmental footprint: The use of a steel-based frame lowers product carbon emissions by approximately 70% compared to typical aluminum frames.
- Groundless quick installation: Its plug-in, grounding-free design cuts out equipotential bonding between modules, significantly reducing grounding wires and installation time.