GoodWe
ESA Series
GoodWe ESA Series is an all-in-one solar and storage solution that integrates the inverter, battery charger, UPS-level switching, and battery enclosure into a pre-wired modular system for easier and faster installation.
- Reliable LFP technology with high cycle stability
- Smart home integration with multi-protocol communications
- <10 ms UPS-level switching
- IP65 ingress protection
- All-in-one modularized design
- Pre-wired components
- Appealing design adding style to your house
- Expandable storage