GoodWe

ESA Series

ESA Series
GoodWe ESA Series is an all-in-one solar and storage solution that integrates the inverter, battery charger, UPS-level switching, and battery enclosure into a pre-wired modular system for easier and faster installation.
FEATURES
  • Reliable LFP technology with high cycle stability
  • Smart home integration with multi-protocol communications
  • <10 ms UPS-level switching
  • IP65 ingress protection
  • All-in-one modularized design
  • Pre-wired components
  • Appealing design adding style to your house
  • Expandable storage
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