Protective trash rack for large debris.
Small debris can safely pass, minimizing the risk of blockage.
Premium efficiency Generator and Gearbox for 24/7 operation.
Automated sluice gate for flow control.
Preventing large debris falling into the turbine.
The unique basin shape turns the incoming flow into a low-pressure vortex, allowing aquatic life to pass unharmed.
Highly reliable power electronics from EU manufacturers, carefully selected for long lifespan and uninterrupted operation.
A cutting-edge IEC-61131-3 controller takes care of safe, efficient and autonomous operation of the turbine.
Secure remote control is included for predictive maintenance, upgrades & PPA implementations.