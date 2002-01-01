Protective trash rack for large debris. Small debris can safely pass, minimizing the risk of blockage. Premium efficiency Generator and Gearbox for 24/7 operation. Automated sluice gate for flow control. Preventing large debris falling into the turbine. The unique basin shape turns the incoming flow into a low-pressure vortex, allowing aquatic life to pass unharmed. Highly reliable power electronics from EU manufacturers, carefully selected for long lifespan and uninterrupted operation. A cutting-edge IEC-61131-3 controller takes care of safe, efficient and autonomous operation of the turbine. Secure remote control is included for predictive maintenance, upgrades & PPA implementations.