Sungrow
EnergyBridge
The EnergyBridge is a 5-in-1 mini backup power solution that integrates switching and metering into a DIN-rail device, reducing residential installation time to just 20 seconds.
- Compact 5-in-1 Design: Integrates a changeover switch, circuit breaker, meter, bypass switch, and CT into one compact unit, reducing distribution box integration space by 57%.
- 20-Second Installation: Mounted directly onto the standard DIN rail using a snap-in design, significantly reducing traditional installation time.
- Zero Wall Damage: Directly embedded into distribution boxes, eliminating the need for drilling or destructive wall modifications.
- Seamless Backup: Enables switching from grid power to backup power within 10 ms for uninterrupted residential energy.
- Robust Protection: Capable of withstanding extreme surge events with a 6 kA breaking capacity and over 6,000 switching cycles.