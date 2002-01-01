LONGi

OneNexus

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OneNexus is an off-grid microgrid storage flagship that provides complete solutions from centralized power stations to distributed parks as part of a unified technical foundation.
FEATURES
  • LONGi's full-stack approach builds a product matrix covering all scenarios on a unified technical foundation
  • providing customers with complete solutions from centralized power stations to distributed parks
  • Ending the era of patchwork means customers no longer need to coordinate multiple suppliers themselves
  • bear the hidden costs of system fragmentation
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