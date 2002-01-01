KuBank 3.0

Delivers up to 940 kWh of energy capacity in a single liquid-cooled cabinet. Built with advanced 314 Ah LFP battery cells. Supports flexible 400V, 690V, and 800V architectures. Offers integrated load connection. Enables seamless transitions between grid-connected and islanded operation. Independent physical compartment architecture. High-strength fire-resistant construction. Advanced thermal insulation materials. Intelligent liquid-cooling system maintains battery temperatures within the optimal operating range with a temperature deviation of ≤3°C. Multi-layer active safety architecture integrates zone isolation, early thermal runaway monitoring, multi-stage fire detection, and protection technologies to support safe and reliable operation.