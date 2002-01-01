KuBank 3.0

Delivers up to 940 kWh of energy capacity in a single liquid-cooled cabinet.
Built with advanced 314 Ah LFP battery cells.
Supports flexible 400V, 690V, and 800V architectures.
Offers integrated load connection.
Enables seamless transitions between grid-connected and islanded operation.
Independent physical compartment architecture.
High-strength fire-resistant construction.
Advanced thermal insulation materials.
Intelligent liquid-cooling system maintains battery temperatures within the optimal operating range with a temperature deviation of ≤3°C.
Multi-layer active safety architecture integrates zone isolation, early thermal runaway monitoring, multi-stage fire detection, and protection technologies to support safe and reliable operation.