The Victron Energy CSE000100000 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Use the AC Current sensor to measure and visualise the solar production of a PV Inverter
The measurements will be visible on the GX device and on the VRM Portal
The sensor is a simple external current sensor, which measures AC Current
Together with the voltage measurements is calculated into Apparent Power (VA) and Energy (kWh).
The sensor can be wired to either the AUX input or the Temperature-input of Multi and Quattro inverter/chargers
The AC Current Sensor is one out of multiple options to visualise the solar yield in a Victron system

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy CSE000100000
CSE000100000 Identifier
Weight: 3.2 ounces
Dimensions: 5 x 4.5 x 3 inches
Weight Kg: 0.091
Dimensions Cm: [12.7,11.43,7.62]
Unique Selling Proposition: The AC Current sensor is a simple external current sensor used to measure AC Current, Power (VA) and calculate energy of a PV Inverter connected to the AC input or output of a Multi or Quattro. These values can then be displayed and sent to the VRM-website by the Color Control. The two measurement wires can be connected to the AUX and/or temperature sense input of a Multi or Quattro.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-c900-7254-a36e-78f42bdeda48

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:28.658706Z