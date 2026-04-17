The Victron Energy CSE000100000 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: CSE000100000 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Use the AC Current sensor to measure and visualise the solar production of a PV Inverter
-
- The measurements will be visible on the GX device and on the VRM Portal
-
- The sensor is a simple external current sensor, which measures AC Current
- Together with the voltage measurements is calculated into Apparent Power (VA) and Energy (kWh).
- The sensor can be wired to either the AUX input or the Temperature-input of Multi and Quattro inverter/chargers
-
- The AC Current Sensor is one out of multiple options to visualise the solar yield in a Victron system
-
Technical Specifications
|CSE000100000 Identifier
|Weight:
|3.2 ounces
|Dimensions:
|5 x 4.5 x 3 inches
|Weight Kg:
|0.091
|Dimensions Cm:
|[12.7,11.43,7.62]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The AC Current sensor is a simple external current sensor used to measure AC Current, Power (VA) and calculate energy of a PV Inverter connected to the AC input or output of a Multi or Quattro. These values can then be displayed and sent to the VRM-website by the Color Control. The two measurement wires can be connected to the AUX and/or temperature sense input of a Multi or Quattro.