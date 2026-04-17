The Victron Energy CSE000100000 is No positioning statement available.

Use the AC Current sensor to measure and visualise the solar production of a PV Inverter

The measurements will be visible on the GX device and on the VRM Portal

The sensor is a simple external current sensor, which measures AC Current Together with the voltage measurements is calculated into Apparent Power (VA) and Energy (kWh).

The sensor can be wired to either the AUX input or the Temperature-input of Multi and Quattro inverter/chargers