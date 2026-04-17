The Victron Energy Smart Battery Sense is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Smart Battery Sense ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c70
Key Features
- Improves battery charging
- By measuring voltage at the battery bank terminals, errors arising from voltage-loss due to cable resistance are avoided - guaranteeing the correct charge-voltage. For lead batteries, battery temperature data is used to adjust the charge-voltages: cold batteries require an increased charge-voltage, whereas hot batteries require a decreased charge-voltage. For lithium batteries temperature data is used to disable charging when they are too cold: charging lithium batteries near or below freezing causes permanent damage to the cells.
- Tidy, simple - smart
- Installation is simple, quick and tidy. Just connect the unit's two eyelets to your battery terminals and attach the Smart Battery Sense unit directly onto the battery-body using its self-adhesive strip.
Technical Specifications
|Smart Battery Sense Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|With voltage and temperature sense in place, batteries will be better charged; improving charging-efficiency and prolonging battery life. By measuring voltage at the battery bank terminals, errors arising from voltage-loss due to cable resistance are avoided - guaranteeing the correct charge-voltage. For lead batteries, battery temperature data is used to adjust the charge-voltages: cold batteries require an increased charge-voltage, whereas hot batteries require a decreased charge-voltage.