The Victron Energy Smart Battery Sense is No positioning statement available.

Improves battery charging By measuring voltage at the battery bank terminals, errors arising from voltage-loss due to cable resistance are avoided - guaranteeing the correct charge-voltage. For lead batteries, battery temperature data is used to adjust the charge-voltages: cold batteries require an increased charge-voltage, whereas hot batteries require a decreased charge-voltage. For lithium batteries temperature data is used to disable charging when they are too cold: charging lithium batteries near or below freezing causes permanent damage to the cells.

Tidy, simple - smart Installation is simple, quick and tidy. Just connect the unit's two eyelets to your battery terminals and attach the Smart Battery Sense unit directly onto the battery-body using its self-adhesive strip.