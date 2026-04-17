The Victron Energy SHP302501500 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: SHP302501500 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Waterproof Shore Power Cable and Inlet
- IP56
- Moulded Plug and Connector
-
- Power indication LED
-
- Protection Cap
-
- Stainless Steel Inlet
- Available in: 15M 16A 25M 16A 15M 25A 25M 25A
Technical Specifications
|SHP302501500 Identifier
|Voltage:
|250Vac
|Current:
|16A
|Shore Power Cord Length:
|15m
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["In crowded harbours, you might run into strong voltage drops in shore power.","Some generators have trouble producing a decent AC current.","The Victron inverter/chargers enjoy a reputation of extreme resilience."]