The Victron Energy SHP302501500 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Waterproof Shore Power Cable and Inlet
IP56
Moulded Plug and Connector
Power indication LED
Protection Cap
Stainless Steel Inlet
Available in: 15M 16A 25M 16A 15M 25A 25M 25A

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy SHP302501500
SHP302501500 Identifier
Voltage: 250Vac
Current: 16A
Shore Power Cord Length: 15m
Unique Selling Proposition: ["In crowded harbours, you might run into strong voltage drops in shore power.","Some generators have trouble producing a decent AC current.","The Victron inverter/chargers enjoy a reputation of extreme resilience."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-ab3f-7f43-820d-aac9e3abb8a1

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:36.731916Z