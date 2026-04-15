The EG4 Electronics Battery Firmware Adapter is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Battery Firmware Adapter ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9355
Key Features
- Simplified Updates
- Makes updating your EG4 battery firmware quick and easy.
- Increased Reliability
- Reduces the risk of update failures and prevents the potential for bricking your battery.
- Time-Saving
- A more efficient process compared to direct laptop connections, especially when updating multiple batteries.
- User-Friendly
- Designed for ease of use by end-users.
- Clear Status Indicators
- Stay informed with visual and audible cues throughout the update.
Technical Specifications
|Battery Firmware Adapter Identifier
|Connectivity:
|USB-C port (for power and data transfer from PC), RJ45 port (for connecting to battery)
|Power Source:
|Requires a 5V power supply via the USB-C port
|File Compatibility:
|Supports .BIN files for RS485 updates and .HEX files for RS232 (BattCom) updates
|Indicators:
|Batt-Com Update Indicator (Green flashing), RS485 Update Indicator (Green flashing), Fault Indicator (Solid red), Update Success Indicator (Green flash x2 then solid green, with audible beep)
|Update Process:
|One battery at a time
|Battery Compatibility:
|Compatible with WallMount All Weather 280Ah 48V, WallMount Indoor 280Ah 48V, LL-S, LL-V2, and LifePower4 V2 EG4 battery models (Please note: Not compatible with LL-V1, LifePower4 V1, or GYLL models)
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Keep your compatible EG4 batteries performing at their best with the EG4 Battery Firmware Adapter.","At its core, the Battery Firmware Adapter acts as a bridge between your home computer and your EG4 battery.","This device turns what could be a complex technical process into something as straightforward as clicking a button."]