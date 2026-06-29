The Kinematics Go! is Kinematics Go! is an integrated solar tracking system that combines drives, motors, and controllers to reduce CAPEX by 30% and increase energy yield by 5%.
[ Product Visualization: Go! ]
Hardware Ref: p-912060
Technical Specifications
|Go! Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-9120607238d0
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-9120607238d0\images
|Company Name:
|Kinematics
|Product Name:
|Go!
|Product Url:
|https://www.suntrack.energy/kinematics-go-system-redefines-solar-tracking-efficiency/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-c002a45768c7
|Announced Date:
|2025-06-23
|Announced At:
|Intersolar Europe 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|null
|Announced Details:
|The system will be officially unveiled at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich on June 23, 2026.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|null
|Specs:
|{"capex_reduction_pct":"30","energy_generation_increase_pct":"5","installation_cost_reduction_pct":"10","tracker_availability_target_pct":"100"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Kinematics Go! is an integrated solar tracking system that combines drives, motors, and controllers to reduce CAPEX by 30% and increase energy yield by 5%.
|Capex Reduction Pct:
|30
|Energy Generation Increase Pct:
|5
|Installation Cost Reduction Pct:
|10
|Tracker Availability Target Pct:
|100