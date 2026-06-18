The LONGi One Matrix is A comprehensive battery and energy solution matrix covering GWh-level power stations to industrial and commercial applications.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi One Matrix
One Matrix Identifier
FolderSlug: p-2c4bf97a6d96
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-2c4bf97a6d96\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: One Matrix
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-0c888be92fb7
Announced Date: 2026-06-03
Release Date:
Unique Selling Proposition: A comprehensive battery and energy solution matrix covering GWh-level power stations to industrial and commercial applications.
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Image Urls: []
Attached Items Above: []

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-2c4bf97a6d96

Last Scraped: 2026-06-18T22:32:14.533Z