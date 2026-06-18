The LONGi One Matrix is A comprehensive battery and energy solution matrix covering GWh-level power stations to industrial and commercial applications.
[ Product Visualization: One Matrix ]
Hardware Ref: p-2c4bf9
Technical Specifications
|One Matrix Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-2c4bf97a6d96
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-2c4bf97a6d96\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|One Matrix
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-0c888be92fb7
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-03
|Release Date:
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A comprehensive battery and energy solution matrix covering GWh-level power stations to industrial and commercial applications.
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Image Urls:
|[]
|Attached Items Above:
|[]