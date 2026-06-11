The LONGi OneOS is A cloud-based intelligent dispatch platform designed as a comprehensive energy management software.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for LONGi OneOS
OneOS Identifier
FolderSlug: p-6993d5ae4194
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-6993d5ae4194\images
Company Name: LONGi
Product Name: OneOS
Product Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-0c888be92fb7
Announced Date: 2026-06-03
Release Date: null
Unique Selling Proposition: A cloud-based intelligent dispatch platform designed as a comprehensive energy management software.
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Documentation: https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
Documentation Pdf Url: https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
Model Number: OneOS
Image Urls: []

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-6993d5ae4194

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T19:16:15.334Z