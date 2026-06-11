The LONGi OneOS is A cloud-based intelligent dispatch platform designed as a comprehensive energy management software.
[ Product Visualization: OneOS ]
Hardware Ref: p-6993d5
Technical Specifications
|OneOS Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-6993d5ae4194
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-6993d5ae4194\images
|Company Name:
|LONGi
|Product Name:
|OneOS
|Product Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-0c888be92fb7
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-03
|Release Date:
|null
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A cloud-based intelligent dispatch platform designed as a comprehensive energy management software.
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Documentation:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|https://www.longi.com/en/news/longi-one-snec/
|Model Number:
|OneOS
|Image Urls:
|[]