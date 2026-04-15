The Outback Power CSIP Bridge is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: CSIP Bridge ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Seamless Utility Communication
- The CSIP Bridge facilitates reliable data exchange with utility companies, enhancing the smart inverter's ability to adapt to dynamic energy management requirements with ease.
- LED Operational Indicators
- Equipped with LED indicators, the unit provides clear visual cues for operational status and power, allowing users to quickly ascertain device functionality at a glance.
- Easy USB Connectivity
- This product includes a USB (Micro-B) port for power and communications, simplifying the initial boot-up process and ensuring straightforward device setup.
- Ethernet Port for Enhanced Networking
- With an Ethernet port, the CSIP Bridge ensures smooth SunSpec IEEE 2030.5 communications, guaranteeing robust connections with your local network and utility interfaces.
- Flexible Installation Requirements
- Installation is straightforward as the CSIP Bridge doesn't need proximity to the MATE3s. Just ensure it's on the same local network, favoring versatility and efficiency.
Technical Specifications
|CSIP Bridge Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The CSIP Bridge by Outback Power™ provides a quick and simplified way to remain compliant with SunSpec IEEE 2030.5 regulations on existing Radian and FXR inverters.","The CSIP (Common Smart Inverter Profile) Bridge works seamlessly with the MATE3s system display and controller for both the Radian and FXR inverters.","The device provides secure communications between a utility company and an inverter."]