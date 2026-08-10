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The Victron Energy Connect v6.40 is Bluetooth connectivity for Windows laptops, so installers can connect to Victron Energy Smart products wirelessly, just like Mac laptops, or iOS and Android phones, already do.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Connect v6.40
Connect v6.40 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-1ae069082d80
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-1ae069082d80/images
Company Name: Victron Energy
Product Name: Connect v6.40
Product Url: https://www.victronenergy.com/blog/2026/07/31/victronconnect-v6-40/
Product State: Announced
Announced Date: 2026-07-31
Release Date: 2026-07-31
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: Released July 31 2026
Model Number: v6.40
Unique Selling Proposition: Bluetooth connectivity for Windows laptops, so installers can connect to Victron Energy Smart products wirelessly, just like Mac laptops, or iOS and Android phones, already do.
Specs: {}

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-1ae069082d80

Last Scraped: 2026-08-10T18:05:58.393Z