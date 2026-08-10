The Victron Energy Connect v6.40 is Bluetooth connectivity for Windows laptops, so installers can connect to Victron Energy Smart products wirelessly, just like Mac laptops, or iOS and Android phones, already do.
[ Product Visualization: Connect v6.40 ]
Hardware Ref: p-1ae069
Technical Specifications
|Connect v6.40 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-1ae069082d80
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-1ae069082d80/images
|Company Name:
|Victron Energy
|Product Name:
|Connect v6.40
|Product Url:
|https://www.victronenergy.com/blog/2026/07/31/victronconnect-v6-40/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-31
|Release Date:
|2026-07-31
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|Released July 31 2026
|Model Number:
|v6.40
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Bluetooth connectivity for Windows laptops, so installers can connect to Victron Energy Smart products wirelessly, just like Mac laptops, or iOS and Android phones, already do.
|Specs:
|{}