The Victron Energy GX Devices is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Monitoring
Monitoring can be carried out locally and remotely - via our free-to-use Victron Remote Management portal (VRM).
Remote Management
The GX-device also provides Remote firmware updates and allows inverter/charger settings to be changed remotely.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy GX Devices
GX Devices Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The GX-device lies at the heart of the system - providing monitoring, and operating as the communication-centre of your installation. All the other system-components - such as inverter/chargers, solar chargers, and batteries - are connected to it. Monitoring can be carried out locally and remotely - via our free-to-use Victron Remote Management portal (VRM).

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-1fcd-740b-879b-e994372819e6

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:56.947740Z