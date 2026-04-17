The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra Fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect. If your installation is connected to the internet with a GX device, the Victron Remote Management Portal (VRM) provides access to the full power of your MPPT, anytime, anywhere; both VictronConnect and VRM are free to use.
- Load output
- The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.
|Peak Efficiency:
|98%
|Battery Voltage:
|12/24V 12/24/48V
|Weight:
|0.65kg
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Weight Kg:
|0.65