The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Remote Monitoring Capable
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle (see accessories below) and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Intelligent Load Output
The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'. You can configure the voltage at which BlueSolar disconnects a load - thereby preventing excessive drain on your batteries.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/15
BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 15
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100
Peak Efficiency: 98
Weight: 0.5
Dimensions: 100 x 113 x 40 mm
Current Charge Max A: 15
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Weight Kg: 0.5
Dimensions Cm: [10,11.3,4]
Unique Selling Proposition: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-48c2-7c89-a3ad-d9ad44f40a2e

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:39:07.394096Z