The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- Remote Monitoring Capable
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle (see accessories below) and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Intelligent Load Output
- The intelligent Load output function prevents damage caused by running batteries 'flat'. You can configure the voltage at which BlueSolar disconnects a load - thereby preventing excessive drain on your batteries.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 100/15 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|15
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100
|Peak Efficiency:
|98
|Weight:
|0.5
|Dimensions:
|100 x 113 x 40 mm
|Current Charge Max A:
|15
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Weight Kg:
|0.5
|Dimensions Cm:
|[10,11.3,4]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.