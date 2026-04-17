The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.

Flexible charge algorithm Flexible charge algorithm.

Extensive electronic protection Extensive electronic protection.