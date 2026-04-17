The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.
Flexible charge algorithm
Flexible charge algorithm.
Extensive electronic protection
Extensive electronic protection.
Internal temperature sensor
Internal temperature sensor.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/20
BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 Identifier
Max Battery Current: 20A
Battery Voltage Auto Select: 12V, 24V, or 48V
Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100V
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Weight: 0.65kg
Dimensions: 100 x 131 x 60mm
Current Charge Max A: 20
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24,48]
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Weight Kg: 0.65
Dimensions Cm: [10,13.1,6]
Unique Selling Proposition: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-68e9-78a1-9aa2-58f948e1a9c6

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:39:16.539599Z