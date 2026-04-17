The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)
- Especially in case of a clouded sky, when light intensity is changing continuously, an ultra-fast MPPT controller will improve energy harvest by up to 30% compared to PWM charge controllers and by up to 10% compared to slower MPPT controllers.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Flexible charge algorithm.
- Extensive electronic protection
- Extensive electronic protection.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Internal temperature sensor.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 100/20 Identifier
|Max Battery Current:
|20A
|Battery Voltage Auto Select:
|12V, 24V, or 48V
|Max Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100V
|Peak Efficiency:
|98%
|Weight:
|0.65kg
|Dimensions:
|100 x 131 x 60mm
|Current Charge Max A:
|20
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24,48]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Weight Kg:
|0.65
|Dimensions Cm:
|[10,13.1,6]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.