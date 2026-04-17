The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/30 is No positioning statement available.

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.

Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.

Outstanding conversion efficiency No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%. The full output current up to 40°C (104°F).

Extensive electronic protection Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.

Internal temperature sensor Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.