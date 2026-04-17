The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/30 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 100/30 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%. The full output current up to 40°C (104°F).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
- Internal temperature sensor
- Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 100/30 Identifier
|Rated Charge Current:
|30A
|Nominal Pv Power 12v:
|440W
|Nominal Pv Power 24v:
|880W
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100V
|Max Pv Short Circuit Current:
|35A
|Maximum Efficiency:
|98%
|Charge Voltage Absorption:
|14,4V / 28,8V (adjustable)
|Charge Voltage Float:
|13,8V / 27,6V (adjustable)
|Operating Temperature:
|-30 to +60°C
|Current Charge Max A:
|30
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.