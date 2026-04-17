The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/30 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Ultra-fast Maximum Power Point Tracking
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
If partial shading occurs, two or more maximum power points may be present on the power-voltage curve. Conventional MPPTs tend to lock to a local MPP, which may not be the optimum MPP. The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%. The full output current up to 40°C (104°F).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high. PV short circuit and PV reverse polarity protection. PV reverse current protection.
Internal temperature sensor
Compensates absorption and float charge voltage for temperature.
Remote Monitoring and Control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a Bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/30
BlueSolar MPPT 100/30 Identifier
Rated Charge Current: 30A
Nominal Pv Power 12v: 440W
Nominal Pv Power 24v: 880W
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100V
Max Pv Short Circuit Current: 35A
Maximum Efficiency: 98%
Charge Voltage Absorption: 14,4V / 28,8V (adjustable)
Charge Voltage Float: 13,8V / 27,6V (adjustable)
Operating Temperature: -30 to +60°C
Current Charge Max A: 30
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Unique Selling Proposition: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximises this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-7a67-7f22-862c-830928d27579

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:39:22.685966Z