The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/50 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

MPPT: Ultra fast maximum power point tracking
By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
Remote monitoring and control
Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
Outstanding conversion efficiency
No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.
Flexible charge algorithm
Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
Extensive electronic protection
Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
Automatic Battery Voltage Detection
Seamlessly adapts to 12V or 24V battery systems, simplifying installation and ensuring broad compatibility.
High Conversion Efficiency
Operates with a peak efficiency of up to 98%, minimizing energy loss during the charging process.
Robust Protections
Includes safeguards against over-temperature, PV reverse polarity, and output short circuits, ensuring reliable operation and system safety.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/50
BlueSolar MPPT 100/50 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.
Battery Voltage: 12/24V Auto Select
Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage: 100 V
Operating Temperature: -30 to 60°C (Full Rated Output up to 40°C)
Self Consumption: 30 mA at 12 V; 20 mA at 24 V
Maximum Pv Short Circuit Current: 60 A
Nominal Pv Power: 12 V: 700 W; 24 V: 1400 W
Charge Current Rating: 45 A
Peak Efficiency: 98%
Dimensions: 130 mm (H) x 186 mm (W) x 70 mm (D)
Weight: 1.3 kg
Enclosure Rating: IP43 (electronic components), IP22 (connection area)
Power Terminals: 16 mm² / 6 AWG
Temperature Compensation: -16 mV/-32 mV/°C
Charge Algorithm: Multi-Stage Adaptive
Data Communication: VE.Direct
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Current Charge Max A: 45
Weight Kg: 1.3
Dimensions Cm: [18.6,7,13]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cbd-926b-7440-ae8b-e672db9d9532

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:39:30.275530Z