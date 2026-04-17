The Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT 100/50 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BlueSolar MPPT 100/50 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cbd
Key Features
- MPPT: Ultra fast maximum power point tracking
- By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels and harvested for storage. The advantage of this is most noticeable when the sky is partially clouded, and light intensity is constantly changing.
- Remote monitoring and control
- Remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your BlueSolar MPPT charger by attaching a bluetooth dongle and pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect.
- Advanced Maximum Power Point Detection in case of partial shading conditions
- The innovative BlueSolar algorithm will always maximize energy harvest by locking to the optimum MPP.
- Outstanding conversion efficiency
- No cooling fan. Maximum efficiency exceeds 98%.
- Flexible charge algorithm
- Fully programmable charge algorithm (see the software page on our website), and eight pre-programmed algorithms, selectable with a rotary switch (see manual for details).
- Extensive electronic protection
- Over-temperature protection and power derating when temperature is high.
- Automatic Battery Voltage Detection
- Seamlessly adapts to 12V or 24V battery systems, simplifying installation and ensuring broad compatibility.
- High Conversion Efficiency
- Operates with a peak efficiency of up to 98%, minimizing energy loss during the charging process.
- Robust Protections
- Includes safeguards against over-temperature, PV reverse polarity, and output short circuits, ensuring reliable operation and system safety.
Technical Specifications
|BlueSolar MPPT 100/50 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries. Using the latest, fastest technology, BlueSolar maximizes this energy-harvest, driving it intelligently to achieve full charge in the shortest possible time. BlueSolar maintains battery health, extending its life.
|Battery Voltage:
|12/24V Auto Select
|Maximum Pv Open Circuit Voltage:
|100 V
|Operating Temperature:
|-30 to 60°C (Full Rated Output up to 40°C)
|Self Consumption:
|30 mA at 12 V; 20 mA at 24 V
|Maximum Pv Short Circuit Current:
|60 A
|Nominal Pv Power:
|12 V: 700 W; 24 V: 1400 W
|Charge Current Rating:
|45 A
|Peak Efficiency:
|98%
|Dimensions:
|130 mm (H) x 186 mm (W) x 70 mm (D)
|Weight:
|1.3 kg
|Enclosure Rating:
|IP43 (electronic components), IP22 (connection area)
|Power Terminals:
|16 mm² / 6 AWG
|Temperature Compensation:
|-16 mV/-32 mV/°C
|Charge Algorithm:
|Multi-Stage Adaptive
|Data Communication:
|VE.Direct
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Current Charge Max A:
|45
|Weight Kg:
|1.3
|Dimensions Cm:
|[18.6,7,13]